Tuesday Jan 25 2022
BTS becomes the most influential Korean celebrity of 2021

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

BTS is one of the most prominent pop icons on the world’s music scene and it’s popularity is only growing as the septet has officially become the most influential Korean celebrity of 2021.

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the top 10 personalities on January 24. 

The names were determined based on votes of 12,500 people from different countries across the world, mainly from Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The votes were analysed on eight different points of interests such as ‘interest in the Korean language’ before the official list was unveiled.

The Butter hit-maker, which has played an impressive role in promoting the country’s culture, left others behind as it bagged 15.1% of total vote.

The South Korean President, Moon Jae-in, whose work amidst the pandemic is being widely acknowledged, secured the second spot on the list with 6.2% votes.

Meanwhile, the famed girl-group BLACKPINK, actor Lee Min-ho, Song Hye-kyo, footballer Son Heung-min, singer PSY and Parasite director, Bong Joon-ho also landed a spot in the list.

