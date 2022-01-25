Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor often treats fans with her beautiful pictures and videos on social media accounts.

The Street Dancer actress recently gave her admirers a glimpse into her cozy winter mornings via her beautiful selfies.

Taking to her Instagram, the Aashiqui 2 famed starlet dropped a bunch of her gorgeous pictures as she wished her 68.4 million followers good morning. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a blue jacket underneath a red top and posing for the camera.





Sitting in one corner of her window, Shraddha began the day with a cup of tea and captioned the post, "Good morning!" with a cup of tea and purple heart emoticon.

Fans also responded to her post and showered love on the actress’ natural look, glowy selfies.

Meanwhile, Shraddha was most recently seen attending the wedding of her best friend and makeup artist. Several photos and videos of the starlet with her team were also shared on social media.