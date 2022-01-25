Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may return to UK after living 'unhappy' life

File Footage





Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in search for a better life, they have been told that they “may never find it”.

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, while speaking to Closer, speculated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return to the UK even after establishing their life in the US.

He added that the pair might not be too happy about their American life as they are reportedly making "private enquiries" on selling their Montecito home.

"It's interesting if they're looking to relocate again.

"If the reports are true and they're not happy in their nine-bedroom LA mansion, then I think that's a big red flag in terms of how happy they are."

The comment comes after the pair failed to produce content for Spotify in the year 2021 as the audio giant is looking to hire a team that can support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex create new podcasts.