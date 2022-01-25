COVID-19: Cities above 10% positivity rate may face new restrictions

A shopping mall official (L) checks the body temperature of a customer for shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi. — AFP/File

As the fifth wave of the COVID-19 reaches new heights, the cities with an infection rate above 10% may face more restrictions. Following are the cities in which the infection rate has crossed 10%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC).

Karachi — 40.68%

Muzaffarabad — 29.41%

Peshawar — 23.89%

Hyderabad — 21.53%

Lahore — 15.83%

Rawalpindi — 12.50%

The Pakistan government has decided to control the COVID-19 situation before allowing the citizens to get back to the normal routine. According to the directions put forward by the WHO in 2020, the cities above 10% were advised to remain at 5% or below for 14 days.

Following are the districts with the positivity percentage, as per data released by the WHO.

District COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours Positive cases in 24 hours Positivity percentage Mirpur 101 11 10.89% Muzaffarabad 102 30 29.41% Quetta 320 23 7.19% Diamer 76 6 7.89% Gilgit 114 11 9.65% Skardu 123 1 0.81% Islamabad 8,234 1,836 22.30% Abbottabad 483 12 2.48% Bannu 81 0 0% Mardan 426 28 6.57% Nowshera 146 10 6.85% Peshawar 879 210 23.89% Swabi 376 10 2.66% Swat 606 12 1.98% Bahawalpur 215 14 6.51% Faisalabad 1,310 61 4.66% Gujranwala 1,210 30 2.48% Gujrat 542 10 1.85% Jhelum 620 15 2.42% Lahore 7,422 1,175 15.83% Multan 677 37 5.47% Rawalpindi 1,600 200 12.50% Sargodha 266 26 9.77% Hyderabad 929 200 21.53% Karachi 4,779 1,944 40.68%

The forum last week revised protocols for mosques amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, with the NCOC only allowing fully vaccinated people to enter places of worship.



The body leading Pakistan's COVID-19 response also announced last Friday that all schools with a high COVID-19 positivity ratio would remain closed for one week across the country.

Meanwhile, as the cases move up, so are rumours of a lockdown. The NCOC keeps updating citizens about such fake notifications and news.