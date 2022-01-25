COVID-19: Cities above 10% positivity rate may face new restrictions

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022
As the fifth wave of the COVID-19 reaches new heights, the cities with an infection rate above 10% may face more restrictions. Following are the cities in which the infection rate has crossed 10%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC).
The Pakistan government has decided to control the COVID-19 situation before allowing the citizens to get back to the normal routine. According to the directions put forward by the WHO in 2020, the cities above 10% were advised to remain at 5% or below for 14 days.
Following are the districts with the positivity percentage, as per data released by the WHO.
|
District
|
COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours
|
Positive cases in 24 hours
|
Positivity percentage
|
Mirpur
|
101
|
11
|
10.89%
|
Muzaffarabad
|
102
|
30
|
29.41%
|
Quetta
|
320
|
23
|
7.19%
|
Diamer
|
76
|
6
|
7.89%
|
Gilgit
|
114
|
11
|
9.65%
|
Skardu
|
123
|
1
|
0.81%
|
Islamabad
|
8,234
|
1,836
|
22.30%
|
Abbottabad
|
483
|
12
|
2.48%
|
Bannu
|
81
|
0
|
0%
|
Mardan
|
426
|
28
|
6.57%
|
Nowshera
|
146
|
10
|
6.85%
|
Peshawar
|
879
|
210
|
23.89%
|
Swabi
|
376
|
10
|
2.66%
|
Swat
|
606
|
12
|
1.98%
|
Bahawalpur
|
215
|
14
|
6.51%
|
Faisalabad
|
1,310
|
61
|
4.66%
|
Gujranwala
|
1,210
|
30
|
2.48%
|
Gujrat
|
542
|
10
|
1.85%
|
Jhelum
|
620
|
15
|
2.42%
|
Lahore
|
7,422
|
1,175
|
15.83%
|
Multan
|
677
|
37
|
5.47%
|
Rawalpindi
|
1,600
|
200
|
12.50%
|
Sargodha
|
266
|
26
|
9.77%
|
Hyderabad
|
929
|
200
|
21.53%
|
Karachi
|
4,779
|
1,944
|
40.68%
The forum last week revised protocols for mosques amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, with the NCOC only allowing fully vaccinated people to enter places of worship.
The body leading Pakistan's COVID-19 response also announced last Friday that all schools with a high COVID-19 positivity ratio would remain closed for one week across the country.
Meanwhile, as the cases move up, so are rumours of a lockdown. The NCOC keeps updating citizens about such fake notifications and news.