Tuesday Jan 25 2022
COVID-19: Cities above 10% positivity rate may face new restrictions

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

A shopping mall official (L) checks the body temperature of a customer for shopping ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in Karachi. — AFP/File
As the fifth wave of the COVID-19 reaches new heights, the cities with an infection rate above 10% may face more restrictions. Following are the cities in which the infection rate has crossed 10%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC).

  • Karachi — 40.68%
  • Muzaffarabad — 29.41%
  • Peshawar — 23.89%
  • Hyderabad — 21.53%
  • Lahore — 15.83%
  • Rawalpindi — 12.50%

The Pakistan government has decided to control the COVID-19 situation before allowing the citizens to get back to the normal routine. According to the directions put forward by the WHO in 2020, the cities above 10% were advised to remain at 5% or below for 14 days. 

Following are the districts with the positivity percentage, as per data released by the WHO.

District

COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours

Positive cases in 24 hours

Positivity percentage

Mirpur

101

11

10.89%

Muzaffarabad

102

30

29.41%

Quetta

320

23

7.19%

Diamer

76

6

7.89%

Gilgit

114

11

9.65%

Skardu

123

1

0.81%

Islamabad

8,234

1,836

22.30%

Abbottabad

483

12

2.48%

Bannu

81

0

0%

Mardan

426

28

6.57%

Nowshera

146

10

6.85%

Peshawar

879

210

23.89%

Swabi

376

10

2.66%

Swat

606

12

1.98%

Bahawalpur

215

14

6.51%

Faisalabad

1,310

61

4.66%

Gujranwala

1,210

30

2.48%

Gujrat

542

10

1.85%

Jhelum

620

15

2.42%

Lahore

7,422

1,175

15.83%

Multan

677

37

5.47%

Rawalpindi

1,600

200

12.50%

Sargodha

266

26

9.77%

Hyderabad

929

200

21.53%

Karachi

4,779

1,944

40.68%

The forum last week revised protocols for mosques amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, with the NCOC only allowing fully vaccinated people to enter places of worship.

The body leading Pakistan's COVID-19 response also announced last Friday that all schools with a high COVID-19 positivity ratio would remain closed for one week across the country.

Meanwhile, as the cases move up, so are rumours of a lockdown. The NCOC keeps updating citizens about such fake notifications and news. 

