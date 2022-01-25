Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays

Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to social media to demand justice for Noor Mukadam

Pakistani singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to social media to demand justice for Noor Mukadam, the 28-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in an upscale neighbourhood in Islamabad in July, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Kiani slammed authorities for the delay in main accused Zahir Jaffer’s trial, saying “Enough is enough.”

“Another day and another obscene abuse of power, evidence and victim blaming. #NoorMuqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten, we demand justice and we demand it now!” Kiani tweeted.

“Enough with the delays, the excuses and the insanity. We demand justice for Noor,” she added.

She then went on to reply to another user’s tweet calling on the courts to pass a verdict soon, saying, “Verdict sunao so we can know if we should take to the streets!”

“Sick of the publicity for his charade, sick of seeing his face every day, I refuse to even say his name. Not worth it. All we want is justice for Noor. All we want is safety for our girls,” Kiani further urged.

In a latest development in the murder case against Jaffer, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of police (IGP) Islamabad Mohammad Ahsan Younus which confirmed that strong and sufficient evidence has been collected against him, Geo News reported Tuesday.