 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to social media to demand justice for Noor Mukadam
Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to social media to demand justice for Noor Mukadam

Pakistani singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani on Tuesday took to social media to demand justice for Noor Mukadam, the 28-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in an upscale neighbourhood in Islamabad in July, 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Kiani slammed authorities for the delay in main accused Zahir Jaffer’s trial, saying “Enough is enough.”

“Another day and another obscene abuse of power, evidence and victim blaming. #NoorMuqaddam’s story shall not be forgotten, we demand justice and we demand it now!” Kiani tweeted.

“Enough with the delays, the excuses and the insanity. We demand justice for Noor,” she added.

She then went on to reply to another user’s tweet calling on the courts to pass a verdict soon, saying, “Verdict sunao so we can know if we should take to the streets!”

“Sick of the publicity for his charade, sick of seeing his face every day, I refuse to even say his name. Not worth it. All we want is justice for Noor. All we want is safety for our girls,” Kiani further urged.

In a latest development in the murder case against Jaffer, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Inspector General of police (IGP) Islamabad Mohammad Ahsan Younus which confirmed that strong and sufficient evidence has been collected against him, Geo News reported Tuesday.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team
Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics

Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics
Tu Jhoom controversy: Nirmala Maghani sends Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi

Tu Jhoom controversy: Nirmala Maghani sends Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’
Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason

Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason
‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress

‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress
Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’

Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’
Hira Mani and her husband recover from coronavirus

Hira Mani and her husband recover from coronavirus
Katrina Kaif is all geared-up to return to sets for 'Phone Bhoot' song: reports

Katrina Kaif is all geared-up to return to sets for 'Phone Bhoot' song: reports
Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat's game

Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat's game
Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Latest

view all