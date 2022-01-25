 
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

CCTV footage shows recent developments in Lahore blast case

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

  • CCTV footage of Lahore blast shows a person who went to put the explosive device at the location, per sources. 
  • The unknown man placed a bag in front of a shop and left for Lari Adda in a rickshaw, sources reveal.
  • Sources say efforts are being made to identify the man in the video, adding that "no arrests have been made so far".

LAHORE: A picture has been obtained via CCTV footage on Tuesday that has helped with the investigations regarding the Lahore blast case, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the picture shows a person who went to the site of the blast to place the explosive device there. 

The suspect could be seen wearing pants, a shirt, and a jacket. Sources further revealed that the unknown man placed a bag in front of a shop and left for the Lari Adda in a rickshaw. 

They further said that efforts are being made to identify the man in the video, adding that "no arrests have been made so far".

Blast in Anarkali Bazaar 

A blast near Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area on January 20 killed at least two people — including a child — and injured 26 others, Geo News reported, citing the Punjab health minister.

Police officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were left shattered by the explosion, while motorcycles parked near the site of the blast were damaged. 

The deceased include a man identified as Ramzan, 31, who was a resident of Ferozewala and a 9-year-old child identified as Absar, who hailed from Karachi.

Preliminary investigation report

According to the preliminary investigation report of the blast, which has been submitted by the Inspector-General of Punjab to CM Punjab, the explosion was carried out with the help of a planted device.

Per details, a 1.5-kilogramme explosive material was used which damaged a building and eight motorcycles.

The report mentioned that the blast was heard at 1:40pm; while a call from an unknown number was received at 1:44pm informing the authorities that a blast has been heard in Lahore’s Anarkali area after which the police and rescue officials rushed to the place of incident. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

More From Pakistan:

Govt facilitating construction of housing units for low-income groups: PM Imran Khan

Govt facilitating construction of housing units for low-income groups: PM Imran Khan
COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan

COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates football legend Michael Owen for visiting Pakistan
Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer

Noor Mukadam murder case: Sufficient forensic evidence collected against Zahir Jaffer
PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit

PM Imran Khan directs all ministers to prepare for MoUs to be signed during China visit
Defying govt's request, PDM confirms long march on Pakistan Day

Defying govt's request, PDM confirms long march on Pakistan Day
Pakistan's low ranking on corruption perception index due to rule of law, state capture: Fawad

Pakistan's low ranking on corruption perception index due to rule of law, state capture: Fawad
LHC declares Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project illegal

LHC declares Ravi Riverfort Urban Development Project illegal
Peshawar man files case against friend for 'killing dog for no reason'

Peshawar man files case against friend for 'killing dog for no reason'
Dubai Expo 2020: World's largest Quran displayed at Pakistan Pavillion

Dubai Expo 2020: World's largest Quran displayed at Pakistan Pavillion
Transparency International: Pakistan slips further on corruption perceptions index

Transparency International: Pakistan slips further on corruption perceptions index
Sindh court asks DHA, CBC to explain extra charges on water

Sindh court asks DHA, CBC to explain extra charges on water
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 10% for sixth consecutive day

Latest

view all