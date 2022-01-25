CCTV footage shows recent developments in Lahore blast case

CCTV footage of Lahore blast shows a person who went to put the explosive device at the location, per sources.

LAHORE: A picture has been obtained via CCTV footage on Tuesday that has helped with the investigations regarding the Lahore blast case, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the picture shows a person who went to the site of the blast to place the explosive device there.

The suspect could be seen wearing pants, a shirt, and a jacket. Sources further revealed that the unknown man placed a bag in front of a shop and left for the Lari Adda in a rickshaw.

They further said that efforts are being made to identify the man in the video, adding that "no arrests have been made so far".

Blast in Anarkali Bazaar

A blast near Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area on January 20 killed at least two people — including a child — and injured 26 others, Geo News reported, citing the Punjab health minister.



Police officials said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were left shattered by the explosion, while motorcycles parked near the site of the blast were damaged.

The deceased include a man identified as Ramzan, 31, who was a resident of Ferozewala and a 9-year-old child identified as Absar, who hailed from Karachi.

Preliminary investigation report

According to the preliminary investigation report of the blast, which has been submitted by the Inspector-General of Punjab to CM Punjab, the explosion was carried out with the help of a planted device.

Per details, a 1.5-kilogramme explosive material was used which damaged a building and eight motorcycles.

The report mentioned that the blast was heard at 1:40pm; while a call from an unknown number was received at 1:44pm informing the authorities that a blast has been heard in Lahore’s Anarkali area after which the police and rescue officials rushed to the place of incident.



— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv