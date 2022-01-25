PTI govt has taken most steps against corruption in Pakistan's history: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on January 25, 2022. — PID

PM Khan says instead of facing corruption cases, Opposition leaders left the country.

Says effective follow up has been decided in the courts for speedy disposal of corruption cases.

Transparency International's latest Corruption Perceptions Index report was released today.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the PTI-led government has taken the most steps against corruption in the country's history, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The premier, while chairing a session of the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, discussed the report released by Transparency International according to which Pakistan has slipped further on the organisation's latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI 2021).

Referring to the report, the premier underlined that the present government has taken the most steps against corruption.

Berating the Opposition and their criticism, he said that instead of facing corruption cases, “they [the Opposition leaders] fled the country and were making excuses to unnecessary delay court cases.”

PM Imran Khan added that effective follow up has been decided in the courts for speedy disposal of corruption cases.

Pakistan's rank fell 16 places to 140 from 124 out of 180 countries, Transparency International's report showed Tuesday. In CPI 2021, Pakistan scored 28 out of 100.

"The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean," the organisation said.