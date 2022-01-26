Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are more than ready as they embrace parenthood.

A music insider tells PEOPLE that the couple is 'beyond excited' to welcome their first child and had been preparing for it for some time.

"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider tells PEOPLE. "They are beyond excited."



"Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," adds the insider.

The source added: "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," a music management source says. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Nick and Priyanka took to their Instagram to announce the birth of their first child via surrogate. The couple also urged fans and media for some privacy amid the special time in their lives.