PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi asks to pull out of bio-secure bubble

KARACHI: Pakistan's legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi has asked Quetta Gladiators — the franchise he was supposed to play with during his farewell Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament — to excuse him from the bio-secure bubble, sources informed Geo News Wednesday.

The sources familiar with the matter told the media outlet that Afridi has told the management that he is suffering from back pain and that a relative of his wife has passed away.

"Shahid Afridi's children are alone at home [...] and due to these reasons he wants to pull out from the bio-secure bubble," the sources added.

The much-awaited tournament is set to begin at National Stadium in Karachi tomorrow (Thursday) — and it is unfortunate to see that the player, who has played numerous matches in the city, may likely not get to play his farewell match.