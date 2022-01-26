Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi

Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with longtime beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa

Indian TV star Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 and the actress kicked off her wedding festivities with a traditional mehndi and haldi ceremony on January 26 in Goa.

The day started with the couple decked out in white for their haldi ceremony, photos and videos of which have taken social media by storm!

Following the haldi rituals, Roy slipped into a stunning yellow lehnga choli for her mehndi ceremony, for which Roy’s friends from the industry also flew down to Goa.





Guests included actor Arjun Bijlani who was seen alongside Roy in the hit Indian serial Naagin, Mandira Bedi, Pratik Utekar, and Rahul Shetty among others.

Roy will reportedly walk down the aisle in a lavish beach wedding on January 27 at the W Goa hotel near Vagator beach.