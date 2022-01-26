 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Bobby Deol surprised a Pakistani super-fan on Twitter by replying to her special early birthday wish for him
Bobby Deol surprised a Pakistani super-fan on Twitter by replying to her special early birthday wish for him

Bollywood star Bobby Deol on Tuesday surprised a Pakistani super-fan on Twitter by replying to her special early birthday wish for him!

Twitter user Manal Faheem Khan turned to Twitter on January 25 in an effort to get Bobby’s attention with a picture of herself holding a birthday cake with his face on it.

“Twitter, I require your help,” she started her plea, going on to explain, “It's Bobby Deol's birthday on 27th Jan and I celebrate it every year.”

“This year, I wish to hear from the man himself so that he knows that a random girl in Pakistan marks her calendar on the 27th of Jan ever year,” Manal added.

Much to her surprise, it took no more than a few hours for her post to get noticed by the man himself!

“Thank you so much for your love and always being there for me… ever so grateful,” Bobby tweeted in response, adding, “Wishing you the best in life… God bless you!”

Manal’s post has, of course, since gone viral on desi Twitter and currently boasts more than 3,400 likes with hundreds of people reacting to Bobby and Manal’s heartwarming interaction.   

More From Showbiz:

Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi

Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi
Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'

Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'
Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look
Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays

Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays
Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU with marginal improvement in health, says team
Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics

Shraddha Kapoor gives fans a glimpse into her cozy winter morning, see pics
Tu Jhoom controversy: Nirmala Maghani sends Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi

Tu Jhoom controversy: Nirmala Maghani sends Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’
Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason

Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason
‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress

‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress
Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’

Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’

Latest

view all