 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit’s first web series gets a new title, renamed ‘The Fame Game’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Madhuri Dixit’s first web series gets a new title, renamed ‘The Fame Game’
Madhuri Dixit’s first web series gets a new title, renamed ‘The Fame Game’

Madhuri Dixit, who has won over millions of hearts with her stunning performances on big screens, is all hyped-up to make digital debut as her much-awaited series just unveiled a new title.

The series, announced last year by Netflix, was initially titled as Finding Anamika which has been changed to The Fame Game.

Karan Johar, who is producing the series, dropped a teaser of the show on Thursday to announce the new name and release date of Dixit starrer.

Taking to Twitter, KJo penned down, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand?”

“Know more soon. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!” he added.

The Devdas actor is helming the role of a superstar Anamika Anand in the upcoming series, who suddenly goes missing. In search of her, hidden truths of the actor’s life are exposed. 


More From Showbiz:

‘Agneepath’ turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls ‘overwhelming’ anxiety during the remake

‘Agneepath’ turns 10: Hrithik Roshan recalls ‘overwhelming’ anxiety during the remake
Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy makes for a stunning South Indian bride as she marries Suraj Nambiar

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby

Anushka Sharma asks Priyanka Chopra to ‘get ready for sleepless nights’ post 1st baby
Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’

Malaika Arora gushes over her beau Arjun Kapoor: ‘handsome’
Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him

Faysal Quraishi issues apology for Nauman Ijaz after being 'too busy' for him
Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'
Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish

Bobby Deol reacts to Pakistani super-fan's special birthday wish
Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi

Indian actress Mouni Roy kicks off wedding festivities with haldi, mehndi
Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'

Priyanka Chopra was 'eager' to be a mother for long: 'Happy time for all'
Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look

Atif Aslam lauds wife Sara's 'style sense' as she designs his PSL anthem look
Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays

Hadiqa Kiani demands justice for Noor Mukadam: Enough with the delays
Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Ranveer Singh is ‘becoming obsessed with his craft’, wants to explore more

Latest

view all