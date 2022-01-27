 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 27 2022
Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's 'Javed Iqbal' halted by Punjab government

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's 'Javed Iqbal' halted by Punjab government

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar's much-awaited crime thriller Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer's release has been interrupted by the Punjab government. 

The movie, which is a biopic of Javed Iqbal – a serial killer who murdered 100 boys in Lahore and provided authorities evidences of his crimes in 1999, was slated to hit theatres nationwide on January 28.

Taking to Twitter, the film’s director Abu Aleeha wrote, “The latest news is that (Chief Minister) Sardar Usman Buzdar's government has stopped the showing of Javed Iqbal.” (Translated into English)

“This unwarranted action comes after the censor board approved the film, which is why we will be (taking the matter) to the high court," he added.

To go by the reports, the movie will be re-assessed by the Central Board of Film Censors (CBFC) only after which it will be announced whether it the project will be released or not.

Meanwhile, notable names from media fraternity were spotted at the movie’s premiere in Karachi at Nueplex Cinemas on January 25.

