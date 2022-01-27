 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Minnie Mouse will will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary
Minnie Mouse will will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary

Disney’s beloved Minnie Mouse is ditching her iconic red polka-dotted dress for a designer Stella McCartney pant suit for Disneyland Paris’ upcoming 30th anniversary celebration.

According to The New York Post, the cartoon character will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year.

Disneyland Paris’ Twitter account also offered a peek at Minnie’s new outfit; a blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” explained the account.

Talking about the collab, McCartney told D23, “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity..."

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” she added. 

Minnie’s new look will debut at the theme park’s 30th anniversary party scheduled to launch in March, in time for Women’s History Month which, according to McCartney, inspired the power suit.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for making 'right decision' to quit as royals
‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin engaged to Disney alum Brenda Song

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary

Statue of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna placed at crash site on anniversary
Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J

Kim Kardashian’s rep refutes existence of second explicit tape with Ray J
Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report

Prince Charles 'terrified' of becoming King, 'dreads' Queen death: Report
Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams

Prince Harry announces project with Meghan's bestfriend Serena Williams
Meghan Markle YouTube haters to only rest after her 'endgame', divorce: Report

Meghan Markle YouTube haters to only rest after her 'endgame', divorce: Report
Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023

Travis Scott 70,000+ fans sign petition to bring him back to Coachella 2023
Tristan Thompson romances new woman after Khloe Kardashian split

Tristan Thompson romances new woman after Khloe Kardashian split
‘Nobody advices Miley Cyrus, she’s headstrong’: shares Dolly Parton

‘Nobody advices Miley Cyrus, she’s headstrong’: shares Dolly Parton
Andrew Garfield reveals he returned to ‘Spider-Man’ because of Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield reveals he returned to ‘Spider-Man’ because of Tobey Maguire

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet Jeff Bezos for new Amazon Prime project?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet Jeff Bezos for new Amazon Prime project?

Latest

view all