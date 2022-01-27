Disney’s Minnie Mouse to switch out iconic red dress for designer pant suit

Minnie Mouse will will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year for Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary

Disney’s beloved Minnie Mouse is ditching her iconic red polka-dotted dress for a designer Stella McCartney pant suit for Disneyland Paris’ upcoming 30th anniversary celebration.

According to The New York Post, the cartoon character will be seen in pants for the first time ever this year.

Disneyland Paris’ Twitter account also offered a peek at Minnie’s new outfit; a blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit with a matching bow.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” explained the account.

Talking about the collab, McCartney told D23, “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity..."



“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation,” she added.

Minnie’s new look will debut at the theme park’s 30th anniversary party scheduled to launch in March, in time for Women’s History Month which, according to McCartney, inspired the power suit.