Quetta Gladiators reveal kit for PSL 7

The newly launched kits of Quetta Gladiators. — Twitter/Quetta Gladiators.

After a long wait, former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Quetta Gladiators revealed their kits for the seventh edition of the tournament.

Gladiators, on their official Twitter account, posted a picture of its kit. As Gladiators are known as the "Purple Force", the new kit is mostly similar to their previous kits with a hint of golden.

"Clear lines have been drawn. A proper pattern has emerged. We cannot wait to see our roaring Gladiators in our new kit. Kiunke is kit ka bhi apna alag #LevelHai," Gladiators wrote.



Gladiators are equipped with a strong squad as they have some match-winning players like Shahid Afridi, Naseem Shah, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Jason Roy which can help them win their second PSL title.

