Sheheryar Munawar teases ‘intense’ new project with Mahira Khan, Zahid Ahmed

Sheheryar Munawar shared photos from his next directorial project starring Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed

Multitalented star Sheheryar Munawar on Wednesday teased fans with behind-the-scenes photos from his upcoming directorial project that stars Mahira Khan and Zahid Ahmed in leading roles.

Munawar, who’s donning the director’s hat for the second time after 2021 short Prince Charming, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures from the sets of the show, with a note addressed to his leading lady Mahira.

“As we embark on our next as director and actor @mahirahkhan, my dear muni, wanted to share a few BTS shots of my amazing days on set with you and the rest of my amazing team,” wrote Munawar.





He went on to share that the project is once again ‘something sensitive and intense’, promising that he will work on something ‘lighter’ for his next project.

“Even more excited to shoot it with the most enthusiastic team. Wish us luck guys,” he concluded, hinting at the name of the project with a hashtag that read, ‘#ForBetterNotForWorse’.