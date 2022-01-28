 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Friday Jan 28, 2022

The Taliban formed the interim government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan last year. Photo:AFP
  • NSA Moeed Yusuf says Afghan soil still being used against Pakistan.
  • Systematised terrorists groups operating in bordering country, says Yusuf.
  • "Had a really productive talk about Afghanistan and the National Security Policy (NSP)," says Yusuf.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Security Adviser, Moeed Yusuf, said on Thursday that Afghan soil was still being used against the country, and that systematised terrorists groups were operating in the bordering country.

Yusuf made the remarks at a briefing on the internal and foreign security situation to the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs. 

In a tweet, he stated it was a "pleasure" to brief the NA body.  

"Had a really productive talk about Afghanistan and the National Security Policy (NSP)," he said, adding that he was grateful for the appreciation they received for their work from members of the committee.

Yusuf added during the briefing that the administration was "not fully hopeful" about the Taliban government's return in the war-torn country. He also informed lawmakers that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had unilaterally violated the government's month-long ceasefire accord. “Those who declare war on the country will be dealt with an iron fist,” he said.

The committee was also informed by the NSA on the recently approved NSP. Sartaj Aziz, a former adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, began working on the policy in 2014, he added.

According to him, the policy took seven years to develop and was eventually presented to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.  “It will not be implemented until approval from Parliament,” he said.

Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020
JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law
Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan
Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return
SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon files petition against lifetime disqualification in SC
MQM worker succumbed to cardiac arrest, not police torture: Saeed Ghani
Sindh govt approves restoring students' union bill
NCOC extends coronavirus curbs till February 15
PM Imran Khan says civil, criminal law reforms 'revolutionary' for justice system
Sheikh Rasheed warns of rise in terror incidents in coming months

