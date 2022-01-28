Atif Aslam dubbed 'true gentleman' after PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig: Here's Why

Atif Aslam has managed to win the hearts of fans not only by his live performance Thursday night for PSL 7 opening ceremony, but also with a viral photo featuring Aima Baig.

In a picture clicked at the stadium later after their singing gig, Atif Aslam clad in a black hoodie and t-shirt was spotted wrapping his arm around Aima Baig for the camera. His hand, however, did not touch the Kalabaaz Dil singer out of respect- a gesture that is widely being appreciated by his fans around the world.

Here's how Aadeez joined the bandwagon to laud the singer's gentleman self:

"Atif aslam being Atif Aslam. A pure gentleman.

"No one...Girls : Seedhi nazar atif Aslam KY hath pr gae," added another user.

A fan added: "Atif aslam is such a gentleman that's why he is everyone favt"



"Aima Baig with #AtifAslam Atif Aslam is a true gentleman, he knows how to respect a girl," praised a social media page.



