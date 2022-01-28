 
entertainment
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Courteney Cox daughter Coco cannot wait to move out: Shes never home
Courteney Cox daughter Coco 'cannot wait' to move out: 'She's never home'

Courteney Cox is terrified of watching her teenager daughter Coco leave for college.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the Friends alum noted she will become an empty nester in her Los Angeles mansion.

And the 57-year-old added that the thought of staying away from Coco makes her 'sad' for she thinks living alone will be hard for the daughter.

"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," said the Scream star.

"We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."

"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome, and my sister literally went crazy when her second moved out," Courteney told Ellen.

"I haven't even thought about it, and I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this," she quipped.

"She never leaves her room. She's never home and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected," added the star.

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'

Julia Fox loses calm during spat with NYC socialite: 'Talk to my stylist'
BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

BTS bag nominations in 3 categories for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom wants to ‘bump into’ her on TV show
Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute

Bob Saget's daughter Lara remembers late TV legend in an emotional tribute
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson are back together after almost one year of split?
Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty sued by security guard for ‘attacking’ him
Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is 'completely in love with' pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez
Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'

Kristen Stewart says wedding planning with Dylan Meyer is 'daunting': 'It's alot'
Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ

Kim Kardashian introduces Pete Davidson to Khloe Kardashian over Korean BBQ
Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez gets her own Netflix show: Watch
Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car

Taylor Swift fan 'mumbles her name' while crashing her NYC apartment with car
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum

Latest

view all