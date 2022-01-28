 
pakistan
Friday Jan 28 2022
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

PIA flight to fly out Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India 'postponed'

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Friday Jan 28, 2022

  • Sources say special PIA flight was set to carry Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to Jaipur, India, on January 29.
  • Say PIA officials confirmed not getting approval from Indian authorities.
  • Pakistan Hindu Council notifies "postponement" of flights.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was scheduled to fly out Pakistani Hindu pilgrims to India tomorrow (Saturday), but it has yet to receive a green signal for the flight, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

Sources within the national flag carrier said that a special flight was set to carry 160 Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to Jaipur, India, at 7am on January 29. They said that PIA officials have confirmed that India has not allowed the flight a passage.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) notified "postponement" of the flights that were meant to carry the pilgrims to India.

A statement issued by the PHC on Friday stated that on PHC's request seeking passage for three flights — from Karachi to Jaipur on January 29, from Jaipur to Agra on the same day, and from Delhi to Karachi on Feb 1, — PIA had approached the civil aviation department of India for permission and necessary arrangements, but received no response from the other side by Thursday.

Hence, furthering this process is now impossible, it added.

The PHC, however, made it clear that neither itself or PIA is responsible for calling off the trip. Instead, "the client [Indian authorities] lagged behind" in making the trip possible for Pakistani Hindu pilgrims, it added.

It said that the trip is being postponed till the Pakistani authorities receive India's permission to airlift the pilgrims. 

More From Pakistan:

Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings

Punjab police advise ban on PUBG after game 'addict' kills mother, siblings
Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism

Balochistan terror attack: PM Imran Khan promises to rid Pakistan of terrorism
Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead

Hyderabad girl making TikTok video shot dead
No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed

No evidence to declare Nawaz Sharif's medical report fake: AG Khalid Javed
After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards

After Sehat Card, govt plans to launch Ehsaas petrol cards
Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Pakistan logs highest COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020
Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf

Afghan soil is still being used against Pakistan: Moeed Yusuf
JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law

JI announces to end sit-in as Sindh govt agrees to amend LB law
Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan

Terrorists martyr 10 soldiers in Balochistan
Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz

Sugar scandal: Court grants interim bail to Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Chaudhry Shujaat advises govt to focus on inflation, not on Nawaz Sharif's return

Latest

view all