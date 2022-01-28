 
Mouni Roy looks regal in red at her Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar, see pics

Indian actress Mouni Roy and her longtime boyfriend Surja Nambiar officially tied the knot on Thursday in Goa.

The couple kickstarted their wedding ceremony with South Indian rituals in the morning on Jan. 27, and later, in the evening, they said their wedding vows as per Bengali wedding rituals.

The gorgeous pictures from the couple’s Bengali style wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm as fans cannot stop gushing over Mouni’s stunning look in red bridal dress.

The Naagin famed actress, who, for the day wedding, opted for a stunning white saree with a deep red border and statement gold jewellery, stunned her fans in her red Sabyasachi lehenga for the ceremony.

She paired her outfit with a classic red veil, which surely was the highlight of her entire ensemble. The groom, on the other hand, complimented his bride’s gorgeous ensemble as he picked a beige sherwaani.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni also shared some beautiful pictures from her royal Bengali wedding ceremony.


Take a look at their Bengali style wedding pictures here:



