Friday Jan 28 2022
Dwayne Johnson to represent US athletes in Winter Olympics 2022

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Dwayne Johnson, who is best known for his ring name The Rock, will represent the US athletes in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Jungle Cruise actor took to Instagram and confirmed the news.

He said, “Once again, it’s my absolute privilege and honor to represent our US OLYMPICS ATHLETES as they take the world stage to compete in the 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS.”

The Rock further said, “What a journey our incredible athletes have endured to get to this moment in history.

“I’m very proud of all our women and men - the hardest workers in the room - who will compete and represent our country.”

He went on to say “Bring it. #WinterOlympics.”


