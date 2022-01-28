COVID-19 updates: Positivity rate in Lahore crosses 20%

People arrive at coronavirus testing centre at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, on December 19, 2022. — INP

Peshawar sees highest COVID-19 positivity rate on second consecutive day.

Lahore logs 1,380 new infections during last 24 hours.

Karachi's positivity rate rises up to second highest.

Lahore witnessed an alarming rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate after it shot up from 15.25% to 20.58% in a single day as the spread of the pandemic does not seem to slow down anywhere in the country.

As of January 27, 1,380 new infections were detected in Lahore during the last 24 hours when 6,705 samples underwent the diagnostic test.

Latest district-wise coronavirus stats suggested that Peshawar remained to be the city with the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio on the second consecutive day, with 29.65% positivity after only a slight decline overnight.

Meanwhile, Karachi ranked the second-most affected city with 27.92% positivity, Islamabad’s positivity percentage also registered a slight uptick rising to 17.13% on January 27.

District Covid-19 lab tests in 24 hours Positive cases in 24 hours Positivity percentage Mirpur 453 50 11.04% Muzaffarabad 519 137 26.40% Quetta 413 27 6.54% Diamer 113 7 6.19% Gilgit 60 11 18.33% Skardu 74 0 0% Islamabad 9,048 1,550 17.13% Abbottabad 348 45 12.93% Bannu 252 12 4.76% Mardan 814 185 22.73% Nowshera 341 58 17.01S% Peshawar 2405 713 29.65% Swabi 553 62 11.21% Swat 550 23 4.18% Bahawalpur 654 54 8.26% Faisalabad 1,120 85 7.59% Gujranwala 907 44 4.85% Gujrat 590 17 2.88% Jhelum 282 21 7.45% Lahore 6,705 1,380 20.58% Multan 1,047 88 8.40% Rawalpindi 3,554 363 10.21% Sargodha 623 26 4.17% Hyderabad 2,006 413 20.59% Karachi 6,168 1,722 27.92%

As the fifth wave of the coronavirus surges through the country, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, major cities in Pakistan have seen an uptick in positivity ratio, which is the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 out of the total conducted.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised the governments that before removing coronavirus-related restrictions, rates of positivity should remain at 5% or below for at least 14 days. The Pakistan government has also directed curbs in cities that report positivity rates over 10%.

— With additional reporting by Waqar Bhatti