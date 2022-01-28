 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 28 2022
Amitabh Bachchan begins dubbing for his upcoming film, calls his routine ‘tough’

Friday Jan 28, 2022

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has officially resumed to his work amid the pandemic as he gave fans a sneak peek at the dubbing session of his upcoming film.

The Piku star, 77, who never misses out on completing his work, has got a number of upcoming projects on the list and so, he has switched on his work mode.

Being an avid social media user, Big B, who enjoys a whopping 29.7 million followers on the photo-and-video sharing platform, posted a picture of himself from the dubbing studio on Friday.

Sharing the picture, he captioned it as, "Work work work .. routine be the need .. brings you back .. dubbing for up coming film .. tough .. but when was it ever easy."

The Baghban actor was seen wearing his red eyeglasses and headphones. A mic and a noise cancellation shield could be seen in front of him as well.

The actor, who was last seen host the iconic quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is currently awaiting the release of two of his movies Brahmastra and Runway 24.

On the other hand, he is also gearing up for his other upcoming films such as Goodbye, Uunchai, Jhund, Butterfly along with an untitled film, helmed by Nag Ashwin. 

