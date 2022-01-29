 
Prince Charles and Camilla are looking for a digital communication manager

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have advertised for a digital communication manager who would be responsible for leading and coordinating all online and social media activity.

The ad placed on the royal websites doesn't mention the salary but describes the position as a rare and exciting opportunity to join a growing team of digital experts. 

The royal couple is followed by millions of people on Twitter and Instagram. 

Prince Charles will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

