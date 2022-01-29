Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s cousin among 10 killed in Balochistan terror attacks

Multiple attacks claim 10 lives in Balochistan. Photo: AFP

At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a series of incidents across Balochistan.

QUETTA: At least ten people were killed and several others injured in a series of terror incidents across Balochistan on Friday.

According to officials, four people, including Senator Sarfaraz Bugti's cousin, were martyred and ten others injured in a landmine explosion in Dera Bugti.

"Among 4 martyrs, one is my cousin Sain Bux, who is father of 4 kids. Provincial and federal governments are failing to protect innocent people," Sarfraz said on his official Twitter handle.



He stated that such a situation would compel individuals to take action on their own.

"Writ of government needs to be implemented in #Balochistan," he added. The senator previously stated in a tweet that the attack was carried out by Baloch Republican Army (BLA) terrorists.

Sarfaraz said that he is curious as to how long the state will tolerate such attacks on innocent people.

According to Levies, the area has been sealed off by security forces, and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

While condemning the incident, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo stated that the terrorists responsible would be apprehended. He said that once again, the enemies of peace have committed a cowardly act of terrorism.

Meanwhile, at least six people have been killed in separate shooting incidents in Chagai and Quetta. According to rescue sources, four people were killed and several others injured during a firing incident on Sariab Road in the provincial capital.

Rescue sources have said that the injured were transferred to the ICU.

According to Assistant Commissioner Dalbandin, two people were killed in Mach by unidentified armed men. He said that the gunmen stopped an oil-laden vehicle and killed two passengers. Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The incidents occurred just days after ten soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists attacked a security forces check post in Kech on Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).