Adele’s Las Vegas shows ‘may not’ return as organisers struggle to reach deal

Saturday Jan 29 2022
Saturday Jan 29, 2022

Adele promised to be back with her postponed Las Vegas residency but amidst the singer’s on-going disputes with Caesars Palace and Live Nation, the shows ‘may not’ return.

According to TMZ, the organisers are in talks with the Hello hit-maker to reach a deal for the return of her much-anticipated performances.

They are reportedly trying to come up with a workable agreement for the 33-year-old singer as soon as possible so that the performances can be rescheduled for mid of 2022. 

The sources hint that a satisfactory deal with her seems impossible amid her various disputes with Caesars Palace, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the outlet also reported that the singer’s beau Rich Paul is also negotiating for the show, projecting to make $150 million.

The Easy On Me singer dropped an emotional video on January 21 to call off her residency just hours before the shows. She stated that event's preparations couldn’t be wrapped up in timely manner due to Covid-19.

However, it was later reported that she was not satisfied with the set which led to dispute with the set designer. The rumours also circulated that Adele also objected to the Caesars Colosseum's music system. 

