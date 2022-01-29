 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Our Correspondent

One dead, dozen injured as building collapse in Karachi's DHA

By
OCOur Correspondent

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

KARACHI: One person died and several others were buried under the rubble after an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday in DHA's Khayaban e Nishat commercial area, according to Geo News.

According to preliminary reports, as many as 12 people got buried under the debris of a building, including masons and building contractor Hanif, as the roof of its first floor collapsed.

The SSP South told Geo News that rescue teams are trying to take out masons trapped under the rubble, whereas cranes and other heavy machinery have arrived at the site to remove rubble.

According to rescue teams, one of the two injured rescued from the site has succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

According to police, the reason for the collapse of the building is not yet known. However, the police said that such incidents occur when cheap materials are used in the construction of buildings.

