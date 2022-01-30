 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Kanye West and Julia Fox take each other's breath away in new steamy snap

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Kanye West and Julia Fox left everyone in awe with their latest move as they checked each other's taste at star-studded Paris Fashion Week party.

The new lovebirds went all out to prove tier relationship as they locked lips for a smoldering picture that surfaced on Instagram this week.

Danielle Levitt, a photographer,  posted an album from a star-studded Paris Fashion Week party where Julia and Kanye are seen getting cozy.

The 44-year-old rapper, whose next album 'Donda 2' is about to out, appeared restless as he got closer to his new ladylove Fox amid feud with Kim over their daughter's TikTok video.

Kanye and Julia's smoldering picture comes amid Kim Kardashian's bikini-clad snaps from a beach.

Julia Fox and Kanye West have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The stars looked incredible attending a glamorous bash wearing an eye-catching leather dresses. While, Kanye wore a pair of contact lenses that made him seem as though he had white irises, resulting in a distinctly eerie effect.

Julia's latest outing with Kanye comes after rumors swirled that she briefly used to date his professional rival Drake. She is said to have become involved with Drake after her split from her ex Peter Artemiev, with whom she shares her one-year-old son Valentino.

