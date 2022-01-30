 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kajol diagnosed with coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Kajol diagnosed with coronavirus
Kajol diagnosed with coronavirus

Bollywood star Kajol is diagnosed with coronavirus, the actress informed her fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared the news of her covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan.

She said, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.

Fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to Kajol shortly after she shared the news.

One follower commented, “Get well soon queen.”

“Stay safe Kajol. Blessing to you. And your daughter looks lovely and the henna design is amazing. Love from your fan,” said another fan.

More From Showbiz:

Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner

Ayesha Omar believes 'age is just a number' when choosing life partner
Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session

Atif Aslam bumps into Lahore students, croons for an impromptu jamming session
Mira Rajput dedicates romantic song to Shahid Kapoor, See post

Mira Rajput dedicates romantic song to Shahid Kapoor, See post
Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar react to censor board’s decision to halt release of ‘Javed Iqbal’

Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar react to censor board’s decision to halt release of ‘Javed Iqbal’
Sarwat Gilani gives fans a sneak peek into her unconventional workstation

Sarwat Gilani gives fans a sneak peek into her unconventional workstation

Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director

Deepika Padukone's intimate scenes with Siddhant are ‘favourite’: says 'Gehraiyaan' director
Ajay Devgn tracks down criminals in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Watch

Ajay Devgn tracks down criminals in 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Watch

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

Deepika Padukone raises temperature on internet in chic black faux leather dress

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gives a peek into her Kashmir getaway with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan
Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding

Mahira Khan sends a prayer for Bollywood actor Mouni Roy on wedding
Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban

Iqra Aziz wants people to 'accept' reality after 'Javed Iqbal' ban
Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch

Mahira Khan becomes Jedi Master for PSL 7 Peshawar Zalmi anthem: Watch

Latest

view all