Sunday Jan 30 2022
Priyanka Chopra praises Kajol’s daughter Nysa

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Priyanka Chopra heaped praises on Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan, saying “She’s stunning.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor took to Instagram shared the news of her covid-19 diagnosis along with a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgan.

Commenting on the post, Priyanka said, “She’s stunning” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Earlier, Kajol said, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed her first baby with husband Nick Jonas via surrogate, is on social media break to spend quality time with the newborn.

