Katy Perry pairs bold make-up with Covid-19 test jewellery for ‘SNL’: see pics

Katy Perry knows how to level up her fashion game while being thoughtful about it as she recently promoted taking coronavirus test in a most stylish way.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Harleys In Hawaii singer dropped a video of her getting ready to make appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Apart from her striking purple eye make-up, fans were fascinated to spot her interesting earrings which were designed as Covid-19 test.



Dressed up in a blue top, Perry said, “We’re on SNL tonight” as she flicked back her hairs, falling perfectly around her shoulders.

The Dark Horse hit-maker then said, “I cleared” while zooming in on her jewellery

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer was recently spotted with her fiancé Orlando Bloom when the lovebirds stepped out in New York on Friday.

The couple was accompanied by their daughter Daisy Bloom, 1.

The pair ignited dating rumours when US Weekly in May 2016 shared reports of their romance, following their engagement in 2019. They welcome the baby girl in August of 2020.