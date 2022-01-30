 
Sunday Jan 30 2022
Drew Barrymore heaps on praises for Tom Holland: 'There is nothing you can’t do'

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Drew Barrymore couldn't hold back herself from showering love and praises over Tom Holland as she recalled meeting the Spider-Man star almost a decade ago.

Taking to Instagram, the Scream star dropped two throwback photos of the stars which she found on a fan account.

"I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you,” she expressed in the caption of the post.

“I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!” revisited the 46-year-old actor. 

Gushing over the super-talented actor who continues to rock his professional and personal life, Barrymore wrote “Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??”

In one of the pictures, the Charlie's Angels actor can be seen holding Holland by his arm as they both walked outside.

Swooning over the moment, she expressed, “There is nothing you can’t and won’t do! I remember this moment..... I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have record of it too!"


