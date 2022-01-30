 
Prince Charles’ left to mull over major coronation disaster: ‘There’s no crown’

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

Insiders recently revisited one of Prince Charles’ biggest plights where he hung to dry without a coronet for his own coronation.

For those unversed, the incident in question refers to the Prince of Wales investiture ceremony which was held back in 1969, on July 1st.

Shortly before the event was to take place, chemical engineer David R Mason was unable to hold together Prince Charles’ requested coronet piece, and it was left to shatter to pieces upon the first touch.

Retired senior Vice-president at Global Precious Metal Corporation David R Mason spoke about the incident with Channel 5’s Secret of the Royal Palaces.

There he was quoted saying, “When he first proposed the possibility of making this for Prince Charles, it didn’t really sink in, you know, I thought we’ll have a go at it.”

“And, after three and a half days, we took off the mould off and here inside we had the perfect crown. With a slender coronet successfully made, and Charles’ big day approaching, David took it to Goldsmiths Hall to be Hallmarked.”

Mr Mason also added, “I put it into a cardboard box, and put it in the back of my minivan, which now seems ridiculous something of this value. The pressure was on in terms of time and I beetled it off up to Goldsmiths’ Hall.”

“Before I could get to the guy that was doing the hallmarking, he put the first tap in, more than a strong tap, and, just, bits shot everywhere, it was unbelievable.”

