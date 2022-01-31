 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Prince Andrew to swing open doors to ‘every single bit of dirty laundry’: report

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Royal experts have issued a warning regarding the approaching assault trial Prince Andrew is preparing for and believe the Duke will never be able to walk away from the case without ‘airing every bit of dirty laundry’ he has.

New York-based attorney Mitchell Epner brought this claim forward during an interview with The Sun.

He started off the discussion by admitting that regardless of win or lose, Prince Andrew will be forced to unveil every bit of truth he’s ever held in secret.

Mr Epner was quoted saying, "If he goes to trial, he will either lose by having a verdict against him or he will lose because it will be the most pyrrhic victory in history because every single bit of dirty laundry he's ever had will be aired out in public.”

This comes shortly after Prince Andrew put forth a demand to have a trial by jury "on all causes of action asserted in the complaint," in case Virginia drops her own demand for a jury trial.

