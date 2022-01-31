 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 31 2022
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan uniting for YRF’s Spy Universe?

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are reportedly being roped in for Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe
Rumours are rife that three Bollywood heavyweights, namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan are being roped in to star in Yash Raj Film’s Spy Universe in the near future, reported Pinkvilla.

Following widespread gossip about if and when SRK’s Pathan from the upcoming Pathan, Salman’s Tiger from Ek Tha Tiger, and Hrithik’s Kabir from WAR will take to the big screen together, a source close to the development shared some juicy details with Pinkvilla recently.

“For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films,” the source said.

However, it went on to add, “Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will meet each other as Tiger, Pathan and Kabir will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start.”

According to the same source, fans of the YRF spy universe will be given the ‘time of their lives’ when the three characters unite on screen

“Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble,” the source was quoted.

“Right now, it’s all a process of building up and it will be a blockbuster meeting of the three giants of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build up to that moment happens.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pathan and Tiger 3 are currently in production and expected to wrap up soon. 

