Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

British journalists and royal experts are reacting to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement about Spotify.

Most of them are not happy that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has not announced boycotting the company.

The couple's statement came after singer-songwriters Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced removing their music from Spotify in protest that the popular streaming service has allowed the airing of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan's statement, royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, "Harry and Meghan aren’t joining Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in boycotting Spotify then."



Richard Eden, Daily Mail Diary Editor, said "That's a relief! Harry and Meghan can hold on to their Spotify millions."



CNN's London anchor Max Foster said, "Prince Harry and Meghan not boycotting Spotify … yet."

