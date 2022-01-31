 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charles's monarchy?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Prince Edward and his family will have no role in Prince Charless monarchy?

Duchess Camilla will be the new patron of the National Theatre, a British newspaper reported. According to the report, she would be replacing Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, in the role.

Citing royal sources The Times reported that Camilla was “pretty miffed” when the Queen gave Meghan the leading role but is “delighted” to now take it on.

Commenting on the report royal expert Richard Eden said, "This couldn't be a clearer sign that there will be no role for Prince Edward and his family in Prince Charles's slimmed-down monarchy." 

He said Edward, Charles's younger brother, would have been a natural fit for this role.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is 14th in line of succession to the British throne.

More From Entertainment:

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role

Duchess Camilla to replace Meghan Markle in important role
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticised for not boycotting Spotify

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Spotify announces new measures after Prince Harry and Meghan express their concern

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?

Can 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' catch 'Avatar's' domestic box office record?
Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report

Prince Harry’s security concerns branded ‘extraordinary’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle voice concern to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation
Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo

Piers Morgan gives new name to Kanye West and Julia Fox after their snog photo
Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa living in van parked at friend’s house post Lisa Bonet breakup
Prince Andrew needs to avoid 'modern-day Hindenburg': report

Prince Andrew needs to avoid 'modern-day Hindenburg': report
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance was a 'surprise' for Khloe

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance was a 'surprise' for Khloe
Prince Harry ‘needs royal return’ to reinstate Sussex brand ‘appeal and attraction’

Prince Harry ‘needs royal return’ to reinstate Sussex brand ‘appeal and attraction’
Prince Charles under threat to ‘face more direct questioning’ over Prince Andrew’s case

Prince Charles under threat to ‘face more direct questioning’ over Prince Andrew’s case

Latest

view all