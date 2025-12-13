Louis Tomlinson shares update after alleged fight with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson gave an update after his alleged alteration with his former One Direction member Zayn Malik.

A couple of days after the fiery news burned down Directioners’ reunion hopes to ashes, Louis shared his future plans with fans.

As his upcoming Netflix documentary with Zayn, 32, is reportedly halted due to their dispute, the 33-year-old musician continues to focus on his How Did We Get Here? World Tour across Europe and North America in support of his upcoming album of the same name.

For his tour, which is set to begin in March 2026 and concludes in July 2026, Louis is preparing already.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, December 12, the X Factor UK judge posted a video of himself singing a song and checking his vocals with his band.

“Rehearsing Palaces before Away From Home. Can’t wait to perform this on tour next year!” he captioned the brief clip.

The latest social media update came days after news dampened One Direction fans' spirits, claiming a new feud has erupted between Zayn and Louis.

What's the issue between Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson?

According to a report by Star, the two Night Changes vocalists got into a bar fight after their “heated argument” escalated to “turning physical" while shooting.

For the unversed, they recently reunited for a three-part Netflix documentary series centered on a road trip, documenting their reconnection and intimate conversations about life, love, loss, and fatherhood.

While the insider tipped Louis “ended up with a concussion,” they further noted that Netflix cameras may have still been rolling during the incident.

For the time being, marketing for the much-anticipated documentary "is on hold indefinitely."

However, it is widely believed that the project, slated to hit the streaming platform in 2026, may never be released, much to fans’ disappointment.