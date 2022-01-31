 
pakistan
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

LAHORE: As the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic spreads across  Punjab, including Lahore, medical stores are facing an acute shortage of fever and virus treatment drugs, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to a report, the situation has further compounded as the medicines to prevent common fever and corona are unavailable in the market.

Related items

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has instructed the authorities to take strong action against those responsible for the shortage of medicines in the market.

On Sunday, Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), slammed the government over the country's medicine shortage.

The former information minister said in a tweet that the shortage of a common fever-treating tablet is "shameful" while country is going through the fifth coronavirus pandemic wave.

She criticised the government, claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration had cut youth employment chances, medical care for the sick, and fertiliser for farmers.

However, Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, stated that there is no shortage of fever medicine in the province. The province now has 68.6 million pills still available in stock, he said.

More From Pakistan:

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR
SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project
Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan

Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan
Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues

Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues
'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law

'Revolutionary step': Bill to protect women against harassment at workplace becomes law
Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline

Watch: Expert explains why huge meteor appeared over Karachi's skyline
SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi

SC should take notice of Rana Sanaullah's irresponsible statement about judiciary: FM Qureshi
After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law

After JI concludes dharna, PSP announces sit-in against Sindh's LG law
Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change

Govt to launch Rs1.5bn project aimed at introducing EVs: PM's aide on climate change

Latest

view all