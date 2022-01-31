PM Imran Khan being 'secretly' supported by 14-15 Opposition lawmakers: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Monday that around 14 to 15 members of the opposition are "secretly" supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported.



While speaking to the media, the minister revealed that more than a dozen members of the opposition parties are with PM Khan.

In response to a question about the government's decision to seek funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Rasheed stated that going to the IMF is not a choice, but rather a necessity.



While speaking to the media about recent Balochistan terrorism incident, Rasheed had acknowledged the rise in terrorism in the province, and added that the country would fight terrorism perpetrated by the BLA and TTP together.

When asked about the presidential system being revived, the minister responded that it was not discussed in the federal cabinet.