 
pakistan
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Does Bilawal Bhutto's new security protocol mean he will travel only by air?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Sources say arrangements made to tighten Bilawal Bhutto's security protocols.
  • Say Bilawal will travel only by air due to security concerns.
  • Say Bilawal flew from Lahore to Sial Sharif in a helicopter.

LAHORE: Arrangements for the security of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar's have been made stricter, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that Bilawal will be travelling in a helicopter or aircraft now instead of travelling by road after the new security measures are put in place.

They said that the PPP chairman flew from Lahore to Sial Sharif in a helicopter and got back to Bilawal House before dark due to security concerns.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal had resolved to take to the streets on February 27 against the "the tyrants of the time, puppets and elected selected prime minister" under any circumstances.

"It is time to attack Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament and oust him," Bilawal had said while addressing a rally in Sial Sharif, Sargodha on Sunday.

More From Pakistan:

Yousaf Raza Gillani resigns as Opposition leader in Senate

Yousaf Raza Gillani resigns as Opposition leader in Senate
WATCH: Sania Mirza shares her post-workout look in Instagram story

WATCH: Sania Mirza shares her post-workout look in Instagram story
Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR
SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project

SC nullifies LHC's verdict on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project
Nabeel Gabol opens up about his marriage proposal to Reham Khan

Nabeel Gabol opens up about his marriage proposal to Reham Khan
Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

Sindh govt announces public holiday on February 5

PM Imran Khan being 'secretly' supported by 14-15 Opposition lawmakers: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan being 'secretly' supported by 14-15 Opposition lawmakers: Sheikh Rasheed
Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

Property transaction case: Lahore court acquits Jang Group editor-in-chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman
Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

Coronavirus: Citizens worry as Punjab runs short on COVID-19, fever medicine

Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan

Pak-India water dispute: World Bank's pause in mediation damaging Pakistan
Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day
Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues

Pakistan, Afghanistan decide to set up committee to address border issues

Latest

view all