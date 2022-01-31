Does Bilawal Bhutto's new security protocol mean he will travel only by air?

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Sources say arrangements made to tighten Bilawal Bhutto's security protocols.

Say Bilawal will travel only by air due to security concerns.

Say Bilawal flew from Lahore to Sial Sharif in a helicopter.

LAHORE: Arrangements for the security of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar's have been made stricter, Geo News reported Monday, citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that Bilawal will be travelling in a helicopter or aircraft now instead of travelling by road after the new security measures are put in place.

They said that the PPP chairman flew from Lahore to Sial Sharif in a helicopter and got back to Bilawal House before dark due to security concerns.



It is pertinent to mention here that Bilawal had resolved to take to the streets on February 27 against the "the tyrants of the time, puppets and elected selected prime minister" under any circumstances.

"It is time to attack Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament and oust him," Bilawal had said while addressing a rally in Sial Sharif, Sargodha on Sunday.