Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad: Read more

Monday Jan 31 2022
Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Friday night and since then fans can not stop guessing over their relationship status.

The Krrish actor who has largely avoided relationship speculation after his separation from Sussanne Khan is making headlines with Saba as he was snapped holding hands with her while exiting a restaurant.


Now, according to the latest report in Mid-Day, "Hrithik and Saba also vacationed in Goa for a bit and their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, ETimes also reached out to Saba and when asked if she and Hrithik are dating, the actress and musician did not comment but instead said that she will call them back. "She said rather hastily, "Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I'll call you back," the quote in ETimes read.

While Saba, 30, and Hrithik, 48, have remained silent, it appears that the War star has rekindled his romance, much like his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is rumoured to be dating Aly Goni.

