BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

South Korea’s music sensational band BTS has added another feather to the cap after becoming the 10th most-streamed artist in Spotify's history.

The k-pop band has also become the first Asian act to reach the milestone. The Permission to Dance hitmaker band has achieved the title after being the 3rd most-streamed artist globally in 2021, based on 'Spotify Wrapped' list.

BTS is also the only group artist to enter the Top 10 with nearly 23.3 billion streams. Other top acts on the list are solo singers including Taylor Swift, who has about 25.8 billion streams on Spotify.

The band has reached to this new level of popularity after improving rankings from 2020, when they were the 6th most-streamed artist on the music streaming channel.