John Mulaney to Join ‘Saturday Night Live's five-timers club in February

TV host and stand-up comedian John Mulaney is all set to join the Saturday Night Live’s prestigious Five-Timers club as he returns to hosting in February.

On Saturday, it was announced that the 39-year-old comedian will return to SNL hosting and he will be joined by musical guest LCD Soundsystem in the next runs of the show.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mulaney wrote, "And just like that…" as he announced his upcoming hosting gig.

The show’s Five-Timers club includes other famous celebrities including, Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin, and Scarlett Johansson, to name a few. Paul Rudd is the latest member to join the club after hosting for the fifth time in December.