Monday Jan 31 2022
Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'

Ananya Panday admitted that she went through a few heartbreaks in school but they were not as intense as her character Tia's in Gehraiyaan.

In a recent conversation, reported by Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor admitted that she could channel the role well because of her own experiences, although its not as intense as Tia’s.

Panday expressed, “I am really young and I have been through heartbreak but obviously not… Like in school, when people cheat and you slap them, it’s very dramatic that way."

"All that has happened but it’s obviously not as serious. The emotions and stakes are obviously not as high as what Tia is going through,” she discussed her role in upcoming movie.

“I think I have felt everything she has felt but very superficially so for this film, I kind of had to go in much deeper and face some uncomfortable truths,” the 23-year-old actor continued. “But they weren’t things that I actually dealt with to that extent.”

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone and Sidhhant Chaturvedi, is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

