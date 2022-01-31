 
entertainment
Paris Hilton discusses decision to speak out about Utah boarding school abuse

Socialite Paris Hilton finally speaks out about her emotions in retrospect and even reflected upon her decision to air her abuse story.

For those unversed, almost one year ago the reality TV star and entrepreneur testified against her boarding school in Utah and penned a picture of all the horrific abuse she endured during her time in the institution.

Currently, she has decided to examine the “dark secrets and controversial practices” that occurred in a new podcast titled Trapped in Treatment.

While discussing her initial decision Hilton told Fox News, "It was just so painful and traumatic that I didn’t want to think about it, but it was always there.”

“I’m just so grateful to have done my [2020] documentary ‘This Is Paris,’ and to have spoken about that because it just made such an impact and such a difference."

The documentary that provided insight into the initial horror prompted other child stars like Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson and tattoo artist Kat Von D to address their own experiences.

During the course of her interview with the publication Hilton also admitted, "So many survivors have reached out to me of just how healing it was for them."

"And now to have already changed laws in seven states to make everything that happened to me all illegal and now pushing it to a federal level so in all 50 states it will be that way… I feel like in my life, I’ve done a lot of things that I’m proud of, but this is by far the thing I’m most proud of it."

"I’m going to continue using my voice,” Hilton said before concluding, “And that’s why I’m so excited for my new podcast ‘Trapped in Treatment,’ because it’s really going to add a light on this and give survivors a platform to tell their stories. The more people know about this, the more chance we have at getting this to stop."

