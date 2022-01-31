 
Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan

Kunal Kapoor is now a father after welcoming his first child, a baby boy, with wife Naina Bachchan
Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor is now a father after welcoming his first child, a baby boy, with wife Naina Bachchan, reported India Today.

Kunal, who tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan’s niece Naina in 2010, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the couple’s bundle of joy on January 31.

“To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings,” read Kunal’s announcement post.


The couple was congratulated on the happy news by a slew of their industry peers including Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, and Dino Morea among others.

Kunal and Naina were wed in a secret ceremony among close friends and family on the island of Seychelles on February 9, 2010 after getting engaged in 2009. 

