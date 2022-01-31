 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'made priorities' clear to Prince George, Charlotte, Louise

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Kate Middleton has reportedly made her priorities clear to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louise.

Channel 5’s Kate: Our Queen in Waiting narrator David Riley referenced Kate’s approach to motherhood on his show.

There he commented, “When it comes to her children, Kate’s taken a very direct role in her upbringing and this very modern hands-on approach has endeared to a generation of parents across the country.”

"It also sets the tone for the Monarchy that she and William hoped to shape in the future.”

Even royal expert Victoria Murphy chimed in during the chat and added, “The way they are bringing up their children, actually, really does emulate much more strongly Kate’s upbringing and William’s upbringing.”

Before concluding he added, "And I think does also offer a lot of ways, in which to be relatable with the general public.”

