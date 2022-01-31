 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan remembers late Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss season 15 finale

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Salman Khan tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday
Salman Khan tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday

Bigg Boss host and Bollywood star Salman Khan tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 15 finale on Sunday, revealing that he’s in contact with his mother since his untimely demise in September 2021.

Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13, passed away on September 2 following a massive heart attack and was remembered on the day of the season 15 finale by Khan and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill, also a Bigg Boss alum.

Talking to Gill about her progress following Shukla’s death, Khan said, “I know it has been difficult for you. For everyone but more so for Sidharth Shukla's mother and you.”

He went on to add, “I talk to Sidharth's mom. I call her. Now you just move on. Do your work and enjoy your life.”

Khan also lauded Gill’s courage during the difficult time following Shukla’s passing, and said, “I am happy to see Shehnaaz move on in life. I have a feeling that she will go ahead in life. Now, all you need to do is move on, your whole life lies ahead of you. Just need to move on, move on.” 

More From Showbiz:

Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See

Alyana Falak is mini version of mother Sarah Khan in adorable new picture: See
Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling

Court declares Atiq-ur-Rehman to be Meera's husband, actress denies ruling
Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan

Indian actor Kunal Kapoor welcomes baby boy with wife Naina Bachchan
Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'

Ananya Panday admits having heartbreaks just like Tia in 'Gehraiyaan' but 'not as serious'
Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ gets release date after multiple delays

Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s ‘RRR’ gets release date after multiple delays
Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’

Deepika Padukone hits back at influencer for criticising her clothes in ‘Gehraiyaan’
Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’

Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in white shirt as he flaunts new haircut, ‘What’s next’
When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show

When Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt went in men’s washroom at Coldplay show
Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad: Read more

Hrithik Roshan fans are convinced he's dating Saba Azad: Read more
Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Amrita Arora, ‘no one like you’

Kareena Kapoor pens adorable birthday wish for BFF Amrita Arora, ‘no one like you’
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: Pics

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday: Pics
‘Gehraiyaan’ director weighs in on film’s OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'

‘Gehraiyaan’ director weighs in on film’s OTT release: 'A good story will connect regardless'

Latest

view all